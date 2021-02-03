Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.96. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 39,146 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The company has a market cap of C$53.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.49.
Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SXP)
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.
Recommended Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.