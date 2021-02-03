Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.96. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 39,146 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The company has a market cap of C$53.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.49.

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 162,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$241,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,994,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,871,985.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,800 shares of company stock worth $260,850.

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

