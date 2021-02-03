Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Sells $16,785.00 in Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Jessica Fees sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $16,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,642.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SURF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,169. The stock has a market cap of $438.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
