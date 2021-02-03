Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.41. Surgalign shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 50,271 shares.

Specifically, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

