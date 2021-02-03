Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTPY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 34,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,613. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

