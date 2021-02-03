Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32.

On Monday, January 4th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 3,699,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,528 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

