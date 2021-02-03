SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Hits $1.94 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $844.54 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 109.7% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 193,065,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

