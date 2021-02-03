Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Shares Up 7.3%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. 336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

