Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Swarm has traded 70.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1,862.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

