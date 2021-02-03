Swerve (SWRV) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $8.98 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,873,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,432,747 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

