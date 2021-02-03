Swipe Tops 1-Day Volume of $212.20 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $127.81 million and $212.20 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00068301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.96 or 0.00893870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00048299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.24 or 0.04604893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.