Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Trading Up 6.1%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.47. Approximately 2,571,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,206,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBE. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,284,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,974,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

