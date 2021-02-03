Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Trading Up 6.1%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.47. Approximately 2,571,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,206,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.54.
About Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
