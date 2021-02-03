SynLev (SYN) Price Up 29.5% This Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. SynLev has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $359,149.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One SynLev token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.