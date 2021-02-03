Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 198.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Synopsys by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $280.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.