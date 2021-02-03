Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.52 Million

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $480.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $468.60 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $477.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

SNV stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

