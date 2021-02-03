Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Up 22.8%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price shot up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.96. 2,016,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 727,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

