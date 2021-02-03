Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 5.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.16% of Sysco worth $439,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. 4,967,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

