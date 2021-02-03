Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.41-1.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.967-2.967 billion.

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.24. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.41 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts expect that Sysmex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSMXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

