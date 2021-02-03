T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Provident Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 8.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.89% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $304,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,418. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

