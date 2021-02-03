T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2,031.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,071,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.54. 12,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

