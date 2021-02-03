Tael Hits 1-Day Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $45.75, $34.91 and $7.20.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.61 or 0.00906969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046628 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04713403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

