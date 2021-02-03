Talend (TLND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Talend to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Talend alerts:

TLND stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms recently commented on TLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.