Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.58. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 779,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,948. Insiders sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,775 over the last three months.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.