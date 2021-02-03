Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Hits $26,632.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Tap has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $26,632.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.