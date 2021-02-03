Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. 93,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

