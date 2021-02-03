Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 105,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

