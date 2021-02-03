Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Shares Down 16.5%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF) shares fell 16.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.30. 40,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 29,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

