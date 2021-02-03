Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TMHC opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.81.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.