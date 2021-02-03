Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TMHC opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.