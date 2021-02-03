Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.00 and traded as high as $152.95. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 10,222,217 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.08 ($2.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

