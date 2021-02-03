Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLTZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

