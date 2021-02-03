Telefónica’s (TEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Telefónica stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 126,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Telefónica Company Profile
TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.