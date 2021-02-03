Telefónica’s (TEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 126,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management increased its position in Telefónica by 27.8% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 32,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners increased its position in Telefónica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners now owns 2,352,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 67,159 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Company increased its position in Telefónica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 585,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Telefónica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 261,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.