Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. 33,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,472. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.