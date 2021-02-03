Telos (TLOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $165,851.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Telos has a total market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $165,851.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

Telos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.