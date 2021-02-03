TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.56

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $26.76. TELUS Co. (T.TO) shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 3,377,628 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2390666 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

