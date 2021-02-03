TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.27

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 1349115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TELUS by 64.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,291 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 884,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 740,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TELUS by 76.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,687,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

