Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Trading Down 16.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 435,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 86,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

