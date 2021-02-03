TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Hits $0.0015

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $308,342.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

