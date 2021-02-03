TENA (TENA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,730.82

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. TENA has a market capitalization of $202,730.82 and $4,115.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENA has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.