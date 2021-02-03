Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 67,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

