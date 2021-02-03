Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Trading Up 5.8%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 522,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,520,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

