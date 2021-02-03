Tendies Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $66.75 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00056468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,926,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,470 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

