Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Shares of Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.20. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 6,681 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$32.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.40.

Get Terra Firma Capital alerts:

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.