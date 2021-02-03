Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.20. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 6,681 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$32.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.40.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.