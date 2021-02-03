Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $283.00 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Terra has traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005596 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $998.00 million and $283.00 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,639,490 coins and its circulating supply is 484,105,053 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

