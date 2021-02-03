Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $415,896.24 and $139.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,783.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.71 or 0.01163762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.00483953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

