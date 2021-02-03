TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $34.66 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $34.66 million and $374,356.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,498,630,010 coins and its circulating supply is 38,497,900,901 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

