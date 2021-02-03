Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

Tesla stock traded down $20.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $852.50. 807,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $766.88 and a 200 day moving average of $509.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $808.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,723.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

