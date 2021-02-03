Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 170,036 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $414,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $15.28 on Wednesday, hitting $857.51. The stock had a trading volume of 600,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $766.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $812.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.