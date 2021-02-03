Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,475 shares of company stock worth $46,163,234. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.