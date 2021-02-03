Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,475 shares of company stock worth $46,163,234. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

