Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 10.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $47.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $905.60. 59,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $780.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $910.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,727 shares of company stock worth $256,464. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

