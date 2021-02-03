Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Trading Down 4.3%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 105,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 41,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

